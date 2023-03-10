LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta is expected to attract more film productions in the future with the authorities pledged to attract more hopefuls to pursue a career in film.

Film Commissioner Johann Grech said he was pleased with the great interest from people aspiring to work in this sector, which is growing and attracting more local talent. Over 2,500 people applied to join Maltàs film industry. Last year, the Maltese film industry left 85 million in the Maltese economy – the largest economic effect in a decade. In 2022 alone, 24 productions were produced in Malta. During a conference which brought together all those who have applied for and aspired to pursue a career in cinema, those present had the opportunity to ask questions about the free courses offered by the Commission.

Grech said “a lot of film work is coming and that is why we want more Maltese and Gozitans to be trained in this work so we can see this film industry continue to grow and where everyone can enjoy the world of cinema”. The Maltese government has significantly increased funding to distribute to foreign film companies in a bid to attract more blockbusters. The new payment system will see large-scale film and TV productions go from an injection of up to 200,000 to cover the cost of cinematic talent to a new high of 5 million.

(ITALPRESS).

-photo credit Maltese Film Commission-

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo info@italpress.com