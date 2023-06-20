MALTA (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Shocking statistics compiled in a new report entitled “Victims of Maltàs Construction Boom” by The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation show the cost of human life in Maltàs modern construction industry. The report shows a clear correlation between Maltàs building boom and construction fatalities: as planning permit approvals spiked, so did construction site tragedies. While 10 construction workers died in the four years between 2010 and 2013 and a further 10 died between 2014 and 2017, there were 29 such deaths between 2018 and 2022, the report found. Falls from height were, by far, the most likely cause of death: of the 49 deaths recorded between 2010 and 2022, 25 occurred due to such falls. The average fine given by the Criminal Court for a construction worker fatality from 2010 to 2022 was low at 7,030, with the minimum fine being 1,000 and the maximum only 11,650. Compiled data reveals 68% of construction fatalities remain open in Maltàs justice system. According to the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA), out of 49 fatal accident cases involving construction workers since 2010, 32 are still unresolved, dating back as far as 2010. The trend also shows that the gap in unresolved cases continues to widen each year, leading to a pile-up of unresolved cases.

Only 15 cases have been closed. Of these, five resulted from court decisions, while the rest were closed due to the impossibility of prosecution.

