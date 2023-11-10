LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese traditional festa could make it to UNESCO’s world list of intangible cultural heritage if an international body approves a technical committeès positive recommendation. The final decision on Maltàs bid will be taken during UNESCO’s conference to be held in Botswana in December. Maltese Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said in Parliament, “we trust that the recommendation, which praises the work done in preparation for the bid, should be approved without difficulty.” He added, “it is good news that the Maltese festa, which is the fulcrum of celebrations in our communities and squares, and which provides a strong cultural element, is being considered for this nomination for all its positive values and attributes”.

