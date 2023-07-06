VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Maltese President George Vella stated that Malta considers Greece one of its closest partners within the Euro-Mediterranean region, sharing similar purposes and concerns. During official talks in Athens with the Greek President Katerina N. Sakellaropoulou, both agreed on the excellent relations between both countries based on shared values

During the official talks, Vella and Sakellaropoulou recognized the increased cooperation between both countries especially in trade, tourism, maritime affairs, technology, and culture.

Both Presidents agreed on the necessity of a European Union solution for the problem of migration in the Mediterranean, described as a “priority” for Malta and Greece.

The developments in North Africa and the escalation of violence in the Middle East were also discussed. Both Presidents also focused on the Russian war in Ukraine and its consequences for the energy and economic sectors in particular.

Vella and Sakellaropoulou agreed that multilateralism is ever more necessary and referred to Maltàs seat on the UNSC and Greecès bid for the term 2025-2026.

The Maltese President also met with the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. On behalf of the government and the people of Malta, the President conveyed his best wishes to the newly elected government and the people of the Hellenic Republic.

