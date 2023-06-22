LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta agrees with Libya on joint interconnector An agreement between Malta and Libya will secure the connection of an interconnector between both countries. The agreement was signed between Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela and Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah at the end of bilateral talks in Tripoli. The agreement focuses on further bilateral cooperation on a renewable energy project, benefiting not only Malta and Libya but also European and the Mediterranean. The Libyan Prime Minister insisted on the need for a combined effort between Malta and Libya for the necessary investment for this project, which will be able to supply renewable energy at a time in which the region is facing an energy crisis due to current circumstances.

The Maltese Prime Minister stated that this opportunity for Malta not to be fully independent of European countries. “I believe in Libya as a place where solar energy can be generated. Then, the energy generated over here is transported to Malta, and apart from meeting Maltàs renewable energy demand, energy will also be transported to other European coasts, with Malta acting as a bridge between the European and the African continents.” Both Prime Ministers discussed the issue of migration, with Libya confirming that it is taking measures to stop migrants from leaving its shores, and at the same time save the lives of those who face difficulties at sea.

The Maltese Prime Minister added that Malta has maintained the issue of migration at the top of the European agenda, and emphasized that Malta has always been a voice for Libya during meetings between European leaders for concrete actions to be taken, in particular with measures that prevent immigrants from leaving the Sahel countries in Africa. “We cannot leave or expect Libya to solve this problem alone, the same way that the problem cannot be faced by Malta or Italy alone. I believe in the need for a European presence and the presence of other countries on the coasts of Libya, Tunisia, and other countries,” stated Robert Abela, adding “this needs to be a coordinated effort which requires funds, not just European funds, but also those of other countries, which are being impacted by this phenomenon.” Both leaders discussed other bilateral issues, including economic opportunities, more flights between the two countries, as well as the importance of political stability, with a Libyan government elected by the people and for the people.

