LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta is committed to continue investing and making the necessary decisions and implementing the waste management plan. This was declared by the Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela during a meeting with the European Commissioner for the Environment, Virginijus Sinkevicius in Valletta. Prime Minister Robert Abela explained that the Malteee Government was making a transition in its priorities with an ambitious plan described as one of the strongest among the countries all of the European Union. He referred to the Multi Material Recovery Facility project in Hal Far that will be improving the waste management capacity, adding that different materials would be recovered and exported to be used in other products, in order to reduce waste. This project was putting into practice the circular economy and strengthening the waste treatment capacity. Robert Abela also referred to the implementation of the waste management plan between 2021 and 2030, the allocation of half a billion euro by the Government for the infrastructure for waste management and for waste to become a resource. It was said, that the investment being made complements decisions and a change in policy including the mandatory separation of waste and the implementation of the Ecohive involving multiple waste processing plants.

