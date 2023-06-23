LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A group of 72 immigrants left Malta to be relocated to other EU member states where they will continue with the process to obtain international protection. The immigrants of various nationalities entered Malta irregularly, and their relocation was co-financed by the EU under the Asylum, Migration, and Integration Fund (AMIF).

The relocation forms part of the Mechanism for Voluntary Solidarity established in June 2022 for a period of one year, which is intended to lessen the burden of irregular immigration on border countries. Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said that relocation is the most effective way for other European and EU countries to lessen the burden of irregular immigration on border countries, especially in the case of Malta because of its size and geographic position. He explained that through its prevention, return, and relocation strategy, in the first half of 2023, Malta managed to reduce arrivals and managed to return and relocate the same number of immigrants who had arrived since the beginning of the year.

Minister Camilleri added “the Government has continued to work on prevention, including cooperation with Libya, to reduce the possibility of more deaths, which has also led to considerably fewer arrivals by irregular immigrants while returning people who did not require protection”. He said that this work is being reflected in the statistics over the last two years where the number of irregular immigrants returned to their country increased and arrivals decreased substantially.

– Foto Agenziafotogramma.it –

(ITALPRESS).