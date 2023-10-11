LA VALLETTA (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Customs officials in Malta intercepted 30 blocks of cocaine in a 40-foot-long container en-route to Valencia. The cocaine was found during a day-to-day operational risk analysis at the Malta Freeport.

“Customs officials intercepted around 30kg of cocaine hidden in a container carrying a shipment of peanuts jumbo packs”, the Department of Customs said.

The container, which was en-route from Nicaragua to Valencia, was found to be carrying 30 blocks of the illicit substance amounting to around 30kg. The case was handed over to the Malta Police Drug Force for further investigation.

