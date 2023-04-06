LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese government will be subsidizing local farmers to lessen the impact and the sharp increases in animal feed prices due to the war in Ukraine.

Minister for Agriculture, Anton Refalo, said that a research conducted by the Ministry had shown that, due to the war in Ukraine, the prices of straw and hay had increased by 41% respectively. Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds, Chris Bonett, reiterated the Government’s commitment to keep investing in agriculture with the injection of more EU funds. 166 million have been allocated for this sector. From next August, farmers will start receiving allowances to subsidise the sharp increases in animal feed prices. Farmers who will benefit include those who produce milk, beef, sheep and goats. 240 farmers have applied for this scheme, with each of them able to receive up to 15,000. The allocation tops 2 million from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development. The payments will vary from 100 to 600 for each animal, depending on the size of the cow, sheep and goat herds.

(ITALPRESS).

