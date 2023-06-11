LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Since Russia’s occupation of Ukraine in February 2022, Malta has granted 1,888 Temporary Protection Certificates to persons fleeing the war. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, of these, 263 were granted between January and April 2023. Most of the applicants for the temporary protection in 2023 have been Ukrainian nationals, except for two persons – one adult female and one adult male from Russia. The Unhcr said that women and children account for about 75% of the certificates issued during 2023, and 62% of adult males are over 35 years old. The escalation of the armed conflict in Ukraine caused civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructure, forcing people to flee their homes and seek safety abroad. More than 14 million people have fled their homes since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, numbers published by the United Nations show. Of whom, almost seven million are left for neighbouring countries, while eight million people are displaced inside Ukraine itself. (ITALPRESS).

Photo Credits: www.agenziafotogramma.it