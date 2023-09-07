LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has disclosed an urgent need for $3.7 million dollars, to address the pressing necessities of migrants in Libya. Especially in light of rapid developments in neighbouring countries such as Sudan, Niger, and at the border with Tunisia.

The UNHCR pointed out that the additional funds would assist approximately 600 migrants directly, and provide for another 10,000 in shelter centers. The support would include essentials such as bedding, blankets, hygiene supplies, and other basic relief items. Furthermore, UNHCR plans to enhance the healthcare services offered at primary health centers, and clinics that cater to migrants. They highlighted the severe shortage of medicines and treatments in Libya, which has led to minor medical conditions becoming life-threatening situations.

In collaboration with the local Libyan authorities and communities, the UNHCR aims to expand into more projects in Libya which will focus on education, health, strengthening local communities, sports, and infrastructure. Approximately 20,000 individuals are expected to benefit directly from these programs.

It is also devising programs to enhance the skills and capacities of workers across various governmental agencies. This includes the Directorate for Combatting Illegal Immigration, and the Coast Guard.

foto: Agenzia Fotogramma

(ITALPRESS).