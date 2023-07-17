CAIRO (EGYPT) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Libyan Parliament on Monday will discuss the formation of the new government and the new electoral law. In exclusive comments to the Egyptian newspaper Al-Shorouk, the Italian expert Daniele Ruvinetti (Senior Advisor of Med-or Foundation), believes it will strengthen the agreement between the Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, and the President of the Supreme Council of the Libyan State, Khaled Al-Mishri, following the ‘6+6’ agreement on the electoral law and the new unified government signed in Morocco between the Libyan Parliament and the Supreme State Council.

Ruvinetti added that according to the formation mechanism of the new government, it is expected that every candidate who leads the new government should be presented by no less than 12 members of the Superior State Council and 15 parliamentarians, then both chambers will vote for the names and who gets the majority of the votes, becomes President of the Council and following a confidence vote in Parliament, the candidate will be able to form a government.

Political analyst Ruvinetti said that the joint initiative of Al-Mishri e Saleh for a new executive authority raises the concern of the head of the national unity government, Abdul Hamid al-Dabaiba, as he is no longer a trusted parliamentarian, but claims the possibility of governing according to the previous mandate of the United Nations. Ruvinetti believes that the present alliance can have potential regional repercussions, noting that Dbeiba appears partially isolated, both externally and internally. The Italian expert said the current alliances are interesting because they show how external and internal powers while moving towards finding solutions.

-foto Agenzia Fotogramma –

(ITALPRESS).

