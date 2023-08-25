LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Government of National Unity in Libya has launched a programme to localize treatment in the specialty of pediatric cardiac surgery, starting next September in a number of public health centers. The head of the Department of Support and Development of Medical Services in Libya (DSDMS) Ahmed Mlitan, met at the Tripoli headquarters with Dr. Salvatore Agati, the head of the Department of Paediatric Heart Deformities Surgery at the Bambino Gesù (Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino Gesù / Baby Jesus Paediatric Hospital) Hospital, Rome, Italy. During the meeting, it was agreed to start implementing the localisation of treatment programme in the specialty of paediatric heart surgery, starting from September, in several public health centres across Libya. The programme will continue over a long period according to a clear strategy and plan and aims to train Libyan medical staff and to perform surgical operations, in this speciality. This agreement comes within the framework of the DSDMS’s work with the Tripoli government’s “Restoration of Life” project through the “Localisation of Health Treatment” policy.

