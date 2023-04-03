LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Libyan government declared that the improving in the conditions of migrants in Libya requires solidarity and support with United Nations agencies and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees as well as active states in the international community.

In its reaction to the United Nations Fact-Finding Mission’s report on violations against illegal immigration in Libya, the Government of National Unity declared that Libya refuse to be held responsible for the failure of the international community to resolve “this thorny and painful document” and called for expanding and stepping up the support of the voluntary return program”. Libyàs Foreign Ministry admitted that some detention centres inside Tripoli lacked international aid or had little support from international organizations. The Ministry remarked that most government-run centres treat illegal immigrants in private health centers at the government expense and provide free meals regularly, while the civil society activities and individual initiatives of Libyans provide aid and relief to migrants inside detention centres throughout the country.

The Ministry emphasized that the UN report did not mention the cooperation of the Public Prosecutor and the Ministry of Defence in dismantling local networks for smuggling illegal immigrants and human trafficking in Bani Walid, Al-Qurayyat, and Al-Shwerif. It further noted the Libyan authorities’ success in freeing many migrants held captive in illegal detention centers run by international gang traffickers.

(ITALPRESS).

– photo credit agenziafotogramma.it-

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo info@italpress.com