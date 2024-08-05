LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Italian Consul in Benghazi, Francesco De Luigi, reaffirmed Italy’s commitment to cooperating with Libya on the issue of illegal migration.

This statement came at the conclusion of a workshop organized by the House of Representatives’ Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Committee in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The workshop, focused on the oversight role in migration management, saw participation from notable figures including the Chairman of the House of Representatives’ Foreign Affairs Committee, Youssef Al-Agouri, Committee Rapporteur Mohamed Tamer, and Italian Consul Francesco De Luigi.

Al-Agouri stressed the importance of coordinated efforts among all relevant national agencies and the need to leverage international expertise to build Libyan capacities. He expressed gratitude to the IOM for its technical support to the House of Representatives.

Francesco De Luigi highlighted Italy’s eagerness to collaborate with Libya in addressing illegal migration.

Libya has long been a critical transit point for migrants from Africa and the Middle East attempting to reach Europe. The country’s political instability and proximity to Europe have made it a hotspot for illegal migration. In recent years, Italy has been at the forefront of efforts to manage and mitigate the flow of migrants across the Mediterranean.

The collaboration between Italy and Libya on migration issues is part of broader efforts to enhance Libyàs capacity to manage migration more effectively.

Meanwhile, the Libyan police have raided an under-construction house in the eastern region of Qaryounis, Benghazi, uncovering a human trafficking operation. The raid resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of gasoline and the arrest of several migrants.

The Benghazi Security Directorate stated, “Following the instructions of Security Director General Ahmed Al-Shamikh to combat illegal activities, information was received about individuals of various nationalities gathering in an under-construction house in the Al-Teriya area, within the jurisdiction of Qaryounis Police Station. These individuals were suspected of planning to migrate to Europe via the Libyan coast.”

Based on this intelligence, the head of the Qaryounis Police Station ordered a reconnaissance team to investigate and apprehend any suspects. Upon reaching Al-Teriya and entering the house, the team discovered several illegal migrants and found 60-litre plastic jerry cans filled with gasoline. Additionally, the police seized a fishing boat and its engine. During interrogation, the migrants revealed their intention to migrate using the boat. The investigation further uncovered that a Palestinian national had orchestrated the migration and collected the payments. All involved parties have been handed over to the relevant authorities for further action.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) called for Libya to urgently implement comprehensive policies to combat human trafficking and target smugglers. A UNODC representative advised Libya to focus on four key areas: prevention and prohibition of crime, protection of victims, prosecution of traffickers, and collaboration with various law enforcement agencies within Libya and neighboring countries.

“We will continue to provide technical assistance and support to several Libyan institutions”, the representative added, acknowledging the European Union’s backing in implementing these recommendations.

The UNODC emphasizes the importance of creating robust legal frameworks that explicitly outlaw human trafficking and smuggling. Preventive measures should include public awareness campaigns and educational programs to inform potential victims about the dangers of trafficking. Providing comprehensive support services for trafficking victims is crucial, including safe shelters, medical care, psychological support, and legal assistance to help them rebuild their lives.

Strengthening the judicial system to ensure traffickers are held accountable is vital. This involves training law enforcement and judicial officials on how to handle trafficking cases effectively and humanely. Enhanced cooperation between Libyan law enforcement agencies and their counterparts in neighboring countries is necessary to tackle trafficking networks that operate across borders. Joint operations, intelligence sharing, and coordinated strategies can significantly disrupt trafficking activities.

– Foto: Agenzia Fotogramma –

(ITALPRESS).