TRIPOLI (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Libya has become Africàs top oil producer according to a recent report by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Libya has seen the most significant increase in oil production among African countries, moving ahead of Nigeria.

Libyàs oil output reached 1.167 million barrels per day in February, an increase from 1.023 million barrels per day in January, marking a rise of 144,000 barrels per day.

This growth has placed Libya at the forefront of African oil production, highlighting the nation’s recovery and potential in the energy sector following years of conflict. Libyàs significant increase in oil production signals l the success of its efforts to revitalize its oil industry amidst post-conflict challenges. With improved security and governance, along with international support, Libyàs oil sector is gradually regaining strength, impacting global oil markets and emphasizing the strategic role of African nations in global energy supplies.

Nigeriàs production in February was reported at 1.476 million barrels per day, up from 1.429 million barrels per day in January, with an increase of 47,000 barrels per day. Nigeriàs slower production growth reflects ongoing challenges such as infrastructure and regulatory issues.

OPEC’s overall production for February was recorded at 26.571 million barrels per day, an increase from 26.368 million barrels per day in January.

Other contributors to this growth include Algeria, with a slight rise in output, and Saudi Arabia, showing a modest increase in its production levels.

-photo Agenzia Fotogramma-

(ITALPRESS).

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo [email protected]