LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (MNA/ITALPRESS) – Libya and Tunisia discussed the progress made following the tripartite meeting that brought together the heads of state of Libya, Tunisia and Algeria, in order to coordinate the efforts to enhance aspects of bilateral cooperation, coordination and consultation at the regional and international levels in matters related to migration.

The Head of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed Menfi met the Tunisian Prime Minister, Ahmed Al-Hashani, and both stressed the keenness to advance cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile Libya’s Acting Interior Minister of the Government of National Unity (GNU), Emad Al-Trabelsi, said that Libya currently hosts over 3 million irregular migrants, placing a significant burden on its resources.

During a press conference following the Trans-Mediterranean Migration Forum, Al-Trabelsi announced that Libya has deported 10,000 migrants to their home countries with coordination from Tunisia and Italy. He emphasised the country’s commitment to voluntary repatriation policies. He mentioned that Italy and Malta have expressed their intention to hold the next forum in Libya to enhance cooperation and coordination on migration issues.

Al-Trabelsi warned that Libya would cease cooperation with any international organisation that does not operate seriously or adhere to its official duties within the country. He noted that between 90,000 to 120,000 migrants from Sub-Saharan Africa enter Libya annually.

The minister highlighted that Libya has spent more than $330 million to combat the irregular migration crisis, yet has only received $30 million in aid from the European Union. This discrepancy underscores the heavy financial strain Libya faces.

