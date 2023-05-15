TRIPOLI (LIBYA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Italian stand at the 49th Tripoli International Fair attracted great interest among various commercial operators and Libyan authorities, with Italian companies operating in the food, fashion, and cosmetic industries participating in strengthening the economic ties between the two countries.

Italy is the first commercial partner in Libya, particularly in the oil & gas, food, processing machinery and construction sectors.

The Italian-Libyan Centre for Business and Cooperation promoted the “Made in Italy” stand who was visited by the Prime Minister of the Tripoli-based Libyan Government Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba and the Minister of Economy Mohamed Al Hwej.

The Italian-Libyan Center for Business and Cooperation is a consultancy agency whose aim is to strengthen the economic and cultural relations between Italy and Libya, in collaboration with Italian-Libyan institutions.

