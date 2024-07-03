MILAN (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Mayor of Palermo, Roberto Lagalla, who was at Palazzo Marino, participating at the Milan-Palermo Forum “Mediterranean Genius”, in the presence of the Mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala said that Milan and Palermo “are imagining being able to pass everything that is common and shared, and what will be able to share further in terms of administrative policies, culture, social integration and inclusion, and good management practices”. However, Lagalla remarked, “above all in terms of hybridization between a Central European and a Mediterranean culture, for the construction of a new Euro-Mediterranean identity, which affects the two cities and I think the entire country”.

