Kosovo and Turkey sign military agreement

ISTANBUL (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Minister of Defense, Armend Mehaj met with the Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar Mehaj during an official visit in Turkey.
According to an official statement, the excellent cooperation between the two countries was discussed, a cooperation that will be further deepened.
“We are working on the signing of the SOFA agreement, the personnel exchange agreement and the agreement in the military training, technology and science. Turkey remains our partner in developing and strengthening our military”, Mehaj declared.
(ITALPRESS).

