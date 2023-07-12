LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Italy remains the main market for passengers movement through Malta International Airport for the first six months of the year. This was confirmed by the company who operates the airport. A total of 754,258 passenger movements were registered throughout June. Malta International Airport said the official statistics not only represent a substantial increase of 4.5% over the passenger traffic handled during same month in 2019, but also marks the end of an encouraging quarter for the airport, as June became the third consecutive month during which the 700,000-passenger mark was reached. Traffic through Malta International Airport peaked on 29 June, as 30,419 departing and arriving passengers took advantage of the four-day long weekend that coincided with the end of the academic year for most educational institutions in Malta. The seat capacity surpassed 2019 volumes by 1.8%, standing at 873,580 seats, load factor also showed a marked improvement, rising from 84.1% in June 2019 to 86.3% last month. The airport’s top five markets remained largely consistent with the previous year. Italy retained the top spot of Malta International Airport’s market for June, with a market share of 24.5%, followed by the United Kingdom, Germany, which regained third position, France and Spain. Malta International Airport’s performance in June brought year-to-date traffic up to 3,434,470 passenger movements, exceeding the traffic volumes handled during the first half of 2019 by 5.6%.

(ITALPRESS).

-photo credit Malta International Airport –

