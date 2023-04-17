WARSAW (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Italy and Poland “have a common position on EU enlargement. We would both like the Western Balkans to join and Ukraine to become part of the European Union as well”. Polish President Andrzej Duda said this during a joint address with the President of Italy Sergio Mattarella in Warsaw. “The fact that Ukraine wants to be part of the EU is one of the reasons for the Russian aggression,” ha said, adding “the Russians want to oust it from the European community.”

Mattarella underlined, “this friendship is very important to me, there is a great collaboration with Poland. Last year’s exchanges were on the increase, and we hope the collaboration between various entities and companies will continue to develop more and more”.

-photo Quirinale –

(ITALPRESS)

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo info@italpress.com