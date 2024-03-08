LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Italy assigned the nearest port of Ravenna to the German NGO Sea Watch to bring survivors and the body of a 17-year-old boy safely ashore. “We were assigned Ravenna – 1,500 kilometers away, due to the weather and predicted 3.5 meter waves it would take us 7 days to get there,” said the NGO. Following the rescue of 56 migrants from distress at sea in international waters, a 17-year-old boy on board had to be resuscitated after suffering a cardiac arrest. Just over two hours later, he could no longer be helped and died on board. The crew of the Sea-Watch 5 had previously requested a medical evacuation for him and other rescued people from several state rescue centers, but this was refused. Four survivors on board are in critical medical condition and are awaiting evacuation. During the rescue of 56 people from an overcrowded wooden boat, crew members discovered several people below deck, four of whom were unconscious. According to survivors, they had been exposed to oxygen deprivation and gasoline fumes for about 10 hours. The crew of the Sea-Watch urged the relevant authorities to medically evacuate the patients. All coastal states were alerted, but neither Italy, Malta, nor Tunisia initiated an evacuation or took over the coordination. Hugo Grenier, Head of Operations on board the Sea-Watch 5: “We are sad and angry. Europe’s isolationist policy has claimed another victim on board our ship. Despite hours of pleas for a medical evacuation, no coastal state has responded to our request”. “It is intolerable how EU states are shirking their responsibility. Authorities are quick and effective when blocking civil rescue efforts but inactive when it comes to life and death in the Mediterranean,” says Giulia Messmer, spokesperson for Sea-Watch.(ITALPRESS).

Foto: Agenzia Fotogramma