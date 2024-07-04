ABU DHABI (ITALPRESS/MNA) – “Cordial and fruitful meeting with Jamaal Al Kaabi, new Director of Wam news, the UAE news agency”. This is what the Embassy of Italy in the United Arab Emirates said in a post on its X profile following the meeting, adding, “We discussed the opportunities to deepen mutual knowledge between Italy and the United Arab Emirates through new communication initiatives”.

Photo: Embassy of Italy in the United Arab Emirates on X

(ITALPRESS)

