ROME (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Italian Home Affairs Minister Matteo Piantedosi was on an official visit to the Ivory Coast.

During a bilateral meeting held yesterday with the Ivorian Minister of the Interior and Security, Vagondo Diomandè, both sides discussed and underlined the common will to strengthen further the collaboration between the two countries to fight human traffickers and ensure security.

This morning, Minister Piantedosi participated, together with Minister Diomandè, in the launch ceremony of the Civit-Oim project, financed by Italy and which will be implemented together with the IOM. The initiative involves the creation of border outposts and specialized training courses on border control, the fight against the smuggling of migrants and trafficking of human beings.

The Italian Home Affairs Minister signed a cooperation agreement with his Ivorian counterpart which provides, among other things, for the exchange of information and the implementation of joint action to prevent and combat phenomena such as terrorism, organized crime, drug trafficking and arms trafficking, criminal activities related to irregular immigration and technological crime.

“During the bilateral meeting with Minister Diomandè, we shared the need to strengthen cooperation between the two ministries. The Civit-Oim project is part of this direction, which represents an important initiative in the field of security and border control and I thank the IOM for its implementation”, declared Minister Piantedosi.

“I thank Minister Diomandè for his availability for dialogue and for his willingness to give further impetus to our collaboration”, said Piantedosi, adding “the signing of the agreement testifies the common will to work together and implement a strategy to strengthen cooperation in the field of security. This agreement represents a “pillar” on which our police forces will be able to build a solid strategy of action, realizing an effective exchange of information and guaranteeing a profitable action to prevent and combat criminal phenomena”.

– photo Viminale –

(ITALPRESS).