LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Italians were the most passengers on board cruise liners arriving in Malta during the second quarter of 2023. This was confirmed by official statistics released by the National Statistics Office. The number of passengers who arrived in Malta on cruise liners increased by almost 88,000 and exceeded 225,000 passengers. More than half the passengers came from EU countries. The main market was Italy with 16.9% of all passengers, followed by Germany at 12.6%. More than 110,000 passengers arrived in Malta from countries outside of the EU, more than half (50.5%) came from the UK and 24.8% came from the US. The NSO said that those passengers who passed through Malta to continue their journey to another country amounted to 186,149 passengers. Statistics shows that between April and June 98 cruise liners visited Malta, which is four less than during the same months of last year. On average, every ship which entered Malta carried almost 2,300 passenger, 953 more than the previous year.

Foto: Agenzia Fotogramma

(ITALPRESS).