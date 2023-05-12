LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Italian market continued to be the driving force of passengers who made use of Maltàs International Airport in April. This was confirmed by official statistics released by the company manning the airport.

708,388 passengers made their way through Maltàs International Airport, an increase of 8.4% when compared to the pre-pandemic period in 2019. The Italian market was followed by passengers coming from the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The Spanish market improved drastically as a result of the resumption of flights from Seville and Valencia and an increase in flights from Barcelona. The new summer schedule launched by the airport and the Easter holidays contributed to this increase; with the Easter weekend registering the most passengers with a total of 98,449.

Ryanair is the airline that shares most of the market of Maltàs airport, carrying 45% of all passengers, followed by Air Malta at 26%, Lufthansa at 5%, Easy Jet at 5%, and Wizz Air at 5%.

The CEO of Maltàs International Airport Alan Borg was reported saying that the company that runs the airport is closely monitoring Air Maltàs situation as talks between the Maltese government and the European Commission over the future of the flag carrier are still ongoing. “Having a home carrier operating to primary airports to and from Malta is very important and we need to make sure we keep this home carrier,” Borg said.

