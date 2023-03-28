LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu succumbed to the pressure of tens of thousands of protestors and announced that his government will be postponing the judiciary reform to find a comprise with those objecting to the controversial reform. “When therès an opportunity to avoid civil war through dialogue, I, as prime minister, am taking a timeout for dialogue,” Netanyahu said.

Earlier Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said he had agreed with Netanyahu to the delay until the Israeli parliament reconvened for its summer session on April 30.

Following the prime minister’s announcement, the trade unions ended a nationwide strike. 700,000 workers in health, transit and banking, among other sectors, stopped working for hours.

Tens of thousands of Israelis protested against the reforms outside parliament following the firing of the defense minister who urged a halt to the reforms.

(ITALPRESS).

-photo credit agenziafotogramma.it-

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo info@italpress.com