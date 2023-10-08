ROME (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The number of dead people of what is now a real war is worsening following the attack launched on 7 October morning by Hamas on Israel, with the launch of rockets and missiles and raids by armed groups in various kibbutzim and cities, while Israel resorted to the army to respond to the attacks by Hamas.

In fact, the number of people injured in Israel and transferred to hospital has risen to over 1,800 and at least 300 have died. Meanwhile, around 250 Palestinians were killed and 1,700 injured in Israeli air strikes on Gaza. The Israeli Defense Forces said they had struck targets of the terrorist group, including apparently the homes of senior Hamas officials in the Gaza Strip.

Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah said it fired dozens of rockets at three Israeli positions in the disputed Mount Dov region in solidarity with the Hamas attack on Israel.

According to the Israeli army, there are still a significant number of Israeli civilians and soldiers held hostage by Hamas, including children, women, elderly and disabled people.

Meanwhile, Israeli troops have regained control of 29 locations that had been occupied yesterday by Hamas, but the fight against the militiamen continues with clashes especially in Sderot and Bèeri. The army freed numerous hostages, including from Kibbutz Rèim and Ofakim, and a police station in Sderot was also evacuated.

Israeli fighters also attacked the military compound in the house of the intelligence head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, while there was an attempted attack by terrorists on Zikim Beach, in the Eshkol region of southern Israel.

Meanwhile, as Israel told the Egyptian mediators that the time to negotiate has not yet come, Hamas is preparing to exchange the numerous captured Israeli army soldiers with the release of its leaders present in Israeli prisons.

During a telephone interview on the “Al-Hekaya” programme hosted by journalist Amr Adeeb on the Egyptian broadcaster “MBC Misr”, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem explained “we expect support from Egypt with all its force. Cairo always acts at every opportunity to defend the Palestinian blood, and this is something that matters.” Regarding the objective of the ongoing operation, he added that “this battle comes in response to the attempt to divide the Al-Aqsa mosque, changing its identity from Arab to Jewish. It also comes in response to the aggression against our people in the West Bank and to put an end to the issue of Palestinian prisoners who have spent decades in Israeli prisons”.

