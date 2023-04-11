BELFAST (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The US President Joe Biden’s four-day visit to Northern Ireland and Ireland will start this evening on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace agreement which in 1998 put an end to the long and bloody conflict.

During the visit, Biden will also meet with the former British minister Rishi Sunak. On Wednesday he is also expected to deliver a speech at the Ulster University in Belfast. This is the first visit in Northern Ireland in 10 years by an American President. On his Twitter profile, Biden reiterated “the commitment of the United States in preserving the peace in Northern Ireland”.

