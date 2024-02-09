ROME (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Policlinico San Donato has signed a two-year contract worth 81 million dollars for the management of a highly specialized university hospital with 492 beds in the city of Najaf, Iraq.

The signing of the agreement took place in the presence of the Minister of Health, Saleh Al-Hasnawi, the Italian Ambassador Maurizio Greganti, a large group of deputy ministers and senior officials of the Iraqi Ministry of Health, the President of GKSD and Vice-President of the San Donato Group, Kamel Ghribi, accompanied by the Managing Director of the San Donato Polytechnic, Sara Mariani, who signed the agreement, as well as by a delegation from the San Donato Group.

Following the signing of the agreement, President Kamel Ghribi said, “This is an extraordinary, I would say pioneering, innovation for the Italian healthcare,” adding “our managerial know-how, the great competence of our doctors, is at the service of a country like Iraq which is making great efforts on capacity and institutional construction of which healthcare is an essential component. And Iraq does so by collaborating with the most modern and effective means, that is, the public and private partnership agreement to provide the best assistance at the lowest price for taxpayers. The signing of this contract also has a broader value, namely the possibility that the presence in Iraq of GSD-GKSD could pave the way for the presence in Iraq of many other Italian business groups. Iraq is a large country undergoing reconstruction which attracts the attention of many entrepreneurs from all over the world. It would be a real shame if Italy remained a stranger to this truly exciting phase. This is also why we believe we have performed a useful service for Italy.”

