LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The International Organization for Migration (IOM) declared Libya, strategically positioned as a transit gateway between Africa and Europe, has become the primary conduit for migrants attempting the perilous journey across the Central Mediterranean. In its “Global Migration Report 2024’, the IOM said that this route has been the deadliest, claiming over 20,000 lives of irregular migrants between 2014 and 2022. According to the report, these networks are responsible for the most perilous migration route in the world, with a record number of human rights abuses including torture, forced labor, and extreme violence. The rise of these smuggling networks can be traced back to the chaos following the 2011 overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi, which left Libya in a state of political and social disarray. This turmoil provided fertile ground for smuggling syndicates, often linked to local militias, to thrive by exploiting vulnerable migrants desperate to escape conflict and poverty in their home countries. Despite concerted international efforts to address these challenges, including initiatives by the European Union and the United Nations, progress has been stymied by Libya’s ongoing internal conflict and fragmented governance. The lack of a stable, unified government complicates any coordinated international action or enforcement of laws against such criminal activities. The IOM report emphasizes the urgent need for a comprehensive approach to tackle the root causes driving these hazardous migrations. (ITALPRESS).

Foto: Agenzia Fotogramma