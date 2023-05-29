VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS / MNA) – The Tunisian authorities have arrested a man suspected of being the organizer of a smuggling of migrants across the Mediterranean. The man, wanted for 24 cases and sentenced to 79 years in prison, was arrested in Sfax. The national guard has announced that the man is also responsible for the deaths of 20 migrants who boarded a boat from Chebba in September, subsequently drowning when the boat sank. In the first four months of the year, the number of irregular crossings to Europe from the central Mediterranean increased by almost 300% compared to the same period last year, with almost 42,200 migrants reaching Italy, according to data of Frontex. Also noted was a 1,100% increase over last year in sea voyages from Tunisia alone. The Tunisian National Guard said it intercepted or rescued 14,406 migrants in the first three months of 2023, of which just over 1,200 were Tunisians and the rest were from other parts of Africa. Meanwhile, in Libya, the Air Force carried out additional airstrikes to eliminate smuggling gangs in Zawiya, west of Tripoli. The latest attacks have targeted the Al-Kabwat militia and an ammunition depot belonging to Muhamed Sifaw, one of the biggest drug traffickers in the western region. A hideout of illegal immigrants in the Harsha area was also attacked. Several Sifaw militants, including African mercenaries, were reportedly killed in the airstrike. Reconnaissance flights were also carried out over the cities of Sabratha and Surman in search of hideouts of gangs of illegal immigrants. The Defense Ministry has promised that military operations will continue until all objectives are achieved.

