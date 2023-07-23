ROME (ITALPRESS/MNA) – “Today a dialogue between equals is inaugurated, based on mutual respect between Europe and the southern Mediterranean”. In the introductory speech of the International Conference on Migration and Development at the Farnesina, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said: “Italy and Europe need immigration but we cannot give the signal that those who enter illegally will be rewarded”.

“We need a common commitment and more collaboration to fight the network of traffickers” who manage illegal migration.

-photo by Agenzia Fotogramma-

(ITALPRESS)

