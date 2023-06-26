ATHENS (GREECE) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Kyriakos Mitsotakis was sworn in for his second term as Greek Prime Minister, after the electoral victory of his party, New Democracy. “No opposition, absolute domination by Mitsotakis,” read the headline of the centrist newspaper Ta Nea. Hailing the “strong mandate”, Mitsotakis said “major reforms would proceed rapidly,” adding that he had “ambitious” goals for his next four years in power that could “transform” Greece.

His pledges include boosting funding to the country’s public health system – which has been strained by the COVID-19 pandemic – and improving rail safety after 57 people died in a train collision last February which was Greecès worst train disaster.

Congratulations came quickly from world leaders after Mitsotakis’ victory. “I look forward to continuing our close cooperation on shared priorities to promote regional prosperity and security,” said US President Joe Biden. French President Emmanuel Macron has also promised cooperation for “a stronger and more sovereign Europe”. The Italian Premier sent her congratulations too. “I congratulated Mitsotakis on his electoral success. I sent him warm wishes for a good job. Italy and Greece together can achieve important results for the benefit of our peoples, our nations and our continent”, wrote Giorgia Meloni in a tweet, while the Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani defined the re-election by Mitsotakis “a sign of political stability that is good for all of Europe”.

The 55-year-old former McKinsey consultant and Harvard graduate had already achieved a resounding victory in the May elections following two consecutive years of strong economic growth but having failed to form a majority of one-party government for only five seats in parliament. He refused to try to form a coalition, effectively forcing 9.8 million Greek voters back to the polls. The gamble paid off, with his New Democracy party consolidating its victory following the 21 May vote, while its closest rival, the left-wing Syriza party of former premier Alexis Tsipras, lost dozens of thousands of voters compared to just a month ago.

