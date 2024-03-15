VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – “The verbal attack on Ciro Immobile and his family is shameful”. This was stated by the President of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina, today at the elective assembly of the Malta Football Federation as vice president of UEFA, expressing his solidarity with the Lazio captain, who was attacked while he was with his wife and their kid Mattia in front of his son’s school. “The hostile climate that has been created around the Lazio striker is shameful and goes beyond any tolerable boundary of civility”, underlined Gravina. He said: “I have known Ciro for several years, he is an extraordinary footballer, extremely sensitive, and an exemplary professional, he deserves all my solidarity. I hope that we can immediately go back to speak only about sport”.

– foto Image –

(ITALPRESS).

