VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese Finance Minister Clyde Caruana confirmed that 351 Air Malta workers have received a payout after applying for an early retirement scheme or a voluntary redundancy scheme offered by the government.

The payouts range from 40,000 to 210,000 for workers who accepted voluntary redundancy, depending on their years of service. Workers aged 50 and over eligible for the early retirement scheme are expected to receive a maximum of 300,000, based on their take-home pay.

The Maltese national airline is undergoing a restructuring process, however Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela while confirming Malta will retain a national airline, did not categorically deny that the government has the plan to dissolve Air Malta and be replaced by a new airline.

The Maltese government is awaiting a decision from the European Commission on a proposed bailout of Air Malta. The EU has so far refused to sanction the demand by the Maltese government to inject 290 million into Air Malta.

