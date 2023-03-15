VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese Finance Minister Clyde Caruana confirmed that 351 Air Malta workers have received a payout after applying for an early retirement scheme or a voluntary redundancy scheme offered by the government.
The payouts range from 40,000 to 210,000 for workers who accepted voluntary redundancy, depending on their years of service. Workers aged 50 and over eligible for the early retirement scheme are expected to receive a maximum of 300,000, based on their take-home pay.
The Maltese national airline is undergoing a restructuring process, however Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela while confirming Malta will retain a national airline, did not categorically deny that the government has the plan to dissolve Air Malta and be replaced by a new airline.
The Maltese government is awaiting a decision from the European Commission on a proposed bailout of Air Malta. The EU has so far refused to sanction the demand by the Maltese government to inject 290 million into Air Malta.
– photo press office Air Malta –
(ITALPRESS).