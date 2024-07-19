ROME (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Summer Dinner was held on 18 July at Villa Miani in Rome. Hosts: Angelino Alfano, President of the San Donato Group Kamel Ghribi, President of GKSD Investment Holding and Vice-President of the San Donato Group Paolo Rotelli, Vice-President of the San Donato Group and Ettore Sequi, former Secretary General of the Foreign Affairs Office and now General Secretary of ECAM Council. Also present Ignazio La Russa, President of the Senate Licia Ronzulli, Vice President of the Senate Maria Elisabetta Casellati, Minister for Institutional Reforms and Regulatory Simplification, Orazio Schillaci, Minister of Health Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Paolo Zangrillo, Minister for Public Administration, Gianni Letta, former Undersecretary of State for PM Silvio Berlusconìs government, Maurizio Enzo Lupi, President of Noi Moderati-MAIE Parliamentary Group, Alessandra Ricci, CEO and General Director of SACE and journalist Roberto D’Agostino.

Elenoire Casalegno presented the event during which GKSD Investment Holding and Gruppo San Donato awarded the Most Inspiring Woman award to Mays Anber, Afef Jnifen, Rajae Bezzaz, and Eleonora Daniele. The four women share the same commitment to supporting civil and human rights, more effectively through their professional successes, which make them influential and trusted voices on current political and social issues.

Mays Anber, with 5 million followers on social platforms to defend the rights of refugees around the world, is executive director of the 7 Dimension Medical Center in Dubai, an excellence in the healthcare sector. Anber, with a 15-year career in the media, is currently undertaking a PhD focusing on organizational justice and employee wellbeing in international organizations in the United Arab Emirates. She is a “Celebrated Supporter” of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Afef Jnifen, model and television presenter, was the first Arab female face of L’Orèal, soon becoming, thanks to her reputation, a supporter of civil and human rights. She is currently an ambassador for Action Innocence, a Foundation that helps protect the dignity of children online against the risks of pedophilia and sexual abuse. In the past, she has also collaborated with Telefono Azzurro and inaugurated the Inter Campus in Tunisia in 2011, which secures the rights of thousands of children in the suburbs of Tunis, using the values ??of sport and football as educational tools. She was honoured at the Fashion 4 Development Annual First Ladies Luncheon, in New York, with the title of new Goodwill Ambassador for the Middle East.

Rajae Bezzaz, a correspondent for Striscia La Notizia since 2015, was born in Tripoli, Libya, to Maghrebi parents, and at the age of nine years, she moved to Italy. Her investigations highlight a marked common thread: the delicate balance between the reception and hospitality of immigrants and the intracultural differences between the West and the Islamic world, themes that fascinate and divide public opinion in Italy. In 2021, she wrote the book “The Happy Arab – The Revealed Life of an Unorthodox Muslim” in which she tells with irony and deep insight about her point of view on being a woman on the borders of two worlds and cultures very distant from each other.

Eleonora Daniele is an Italian journalist and television presenter. She founded the Life Inside Onlus association, intending to support people with autism and their families. The association was founded in memory of her brother Luigi, who suffered from autism and passed away in 2015.

