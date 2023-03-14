TBILISI (GEORGIA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The political tension in Georgia continued as anti-European protesters in Tbilisi lowered the flag of the European Union and burned it near the Parliament building.

The activists, belonging to the Conservative Movement, are requesting a referendum on the law related to “foreign agents” which the ruling Georgian Dream party had revoked in recent days after several pro-European demonstrations in the capital. The protests led to clashes with the police while dozens ended injured.

Yesterday the President of the European Council Charles Michel had met Georgian President Salomè Zourabichvili in Brussels

to discuss, among other things, the necessary reforms to advance Georgiàs membership bid

to the European Union.

– photo Agenziafotogramma.it –

(ITALPRESS).