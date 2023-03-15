ROME (ITALPRESS) – A prominent news agency has reported that according to “unspecified” sources the Global Combat Air Programme would progress with a non equal participation of the three member countries. This information is totally speculative. The UK-JPN-ITA activities on GCAP endeavour are well progressing getting pace in the Programme in accordance with the principles jointly recorded by the Memorandum Of Cooperation signed in last December.

The three Nations are steadily and swiftly working together on a partnership informed by the shared principle of equal partnership as stated by the three Prime Ministers with the joint Ministerial declaration of last December.

