NEW YORK (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The United Nations Security Council has approved the resolution for the immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and for the immediate release of the Israeli hostages.

The new draft resolution was given the green light with 14 votes in favour while the U.S. abstained. The document “calls for an immediate ceasefire for Ramadan respected by all parties leading to a lasting and sustainable ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as the guarantee of humanitarian access to deal with the their medical and humanitarian needs”.

“This was a long awaited” decision, declared the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in a comment posted on X, adding: “This resolution must be implemented. Failure would be unforgivable”.

-photo Agenzia Fotogramma –

(ITALPRESS)

