LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese government and the State of the Vatican will continue to further enhance their collaboration, confirming the strong relationship between the two States. In a meeting held in Valletta, Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that students who are in their fourth year of medicine at the University of Malta will be given the opportunity to serve at the Vatican hospital, the Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino Gesù – one of the best pediatric hospitals.

The Maltese Prime Minister confirmed that the agreement will be signed in the coming days, declaring “this will continue to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the Maltese Government and the Holy See”. The Maltese Prime Minister was meeting with the Secretary of State of the Vatican, Cardinal Pietro Parolin. It was also announced that the Maltese Government would be donating a pneumatonometer to the clinic Ambulatorio Madre Della Misericordia founded by Pope Francis, which is a specialized medical device. During this meeting, the Maltese Prime Minister pointed out that both States embrace social values and work in favor of social justice.

