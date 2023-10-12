LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Four flights scheduled to arrive at Maltàs International Airport were diverted to Sicily; three to Catania and another to Palermo after a military drone developed an engine problem on the airport’s only operational runway.

The drone is operated by the European agency Frontex for surveillance flights over the Mediterranean. The incident happened at 11.30am.

The flights had been heading to Malta from London Gatwick, Newcastle, London Stanstead, and London Luton.

The runway was reopened once the drone was removed from the runway. The airport’s secondary runway is closed for maintenance.

– Photo: Agenzia Fotogramma –

(ITALPRESS).

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo [email protected]