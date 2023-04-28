LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – An investigation by the Safeguarding Board of the Malta Football Association, has found the former Malta coach Devis Mangia guilty of improper conduct but not sexual harassment. Mangia may appeal the decision. In a statement, the Malta Football Association said that there was sufficient evidence to support the allegation of improper conduct, but not enough to back the accusation of sexual harassment. The italian coach was removed from his duties in september of last year, after two national team players reported him for improper conduct. As a result, he was immediately suspended and the case was reported to the police for further investigations. Mangia categorically denied the allegations of misconduct. Mangia was appointed Maltàs national team head coach in 2019 and had signed a contract until december 2023.

– foto Image –

(ITALPRESS).

