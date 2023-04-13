LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A flight from Bergamo to Malta was forced to make an emergency landing in Fiumicino, Rome due to a medical emergency involving an Italian passenger.

The Ryanair flight FR7324 departed from Bergamòs airport at 08.20 this morning and landed at around 10 am at Fiumicino airport. The passenger who was in need of medical intervention was escorted from the aircraft and was taken directly to an ambulance, accompanied by another three passengers. The plane is expected to resume its journey later on today.

