Fenerbahce accept Kartal’s resignation, Kuyt appointed interim coach

ISTANBUL (TURKEY) (ITALPRESS) – Ismail Kartal has stepped down as Fenerbahçe manager following his resignation on 10 September, which was initially rejected by the Turkish club.

Appointed at the end of June, Kartal leaves the team in fifth place in the league. Former assistant coach Dirk Kuyt, who played for the club from 2012 to 2015, will take over on an interim basis.

Kartal announced his resignation on 10 September, immediately after the 1-1 home draw against Roma. The following day, Turkish club president Aziz Yildirim rejected his resignation, until today’s final decision.

– Photo Ipa Agency –

(ITALPRESS)