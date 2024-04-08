ROME (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Italy Youssef Balla received the President of FederPetroli Italia Michele Marsiglia at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Rome. According to an official statement, Marseille expressed to Ambassador Balla “the closeness of the Italian energy industry to Morocco, in particular after the tragedy that saw the North African country affected by the strong earthquake last year”.

During the meeting, great emphasis was made on Maroccòs contribution to the energy transition policies, opening up its investments to the different available forms of renewable energy and to green hydrogen, without neglecting traditional fossil ones.

It was also stated that the meeting, “focused on strengthening bilateral, commercial and industrial relations between the two countries and the involvement of companies interested in Moroccan projects. The Mattei Plan for Africa as proposed by the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the numerous investments planned for the African continent were also discussed”.

During the meeting, President Marseille and Ambassador Balla had “an exchange of views on the world energy sector, with particular focus on the delicate situation in the Middle East and the upcoming scenarios in the Mediterranean”.

– Photo Federpetroli press office –

(ITALPRESS).