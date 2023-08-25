FAVIGNANA (TRAPANI) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – For technical reasons, the events scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday 26 August and Sunday 27 August 2023 for the preview of the Egadi Blu Fest, the festival organized by the Municipality of Favignana, have been postponed to September 2023 – Management body of the Marine Protected Area “Egadi Islands” in the context of the project “AMPPA – Marine Protected Areas and Artisanal Fishing Appointment therefore in September in the Egadian archipelago, for meetings, talk shows, tastings and moments of musical entertainment that focus on the sea of the protected area in all its nuances, from fishing to tourism, from history to local culture.

-photo AMPPA –

(ITALPRESS).

