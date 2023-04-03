ROME (ITALPRESS/MNA) – “I remain convinced that the best path for the full stabilization of the Balkans is to anchor definitively the region to the European family”. This was stated by the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in a video message while greeting the Ministerial Meeting on the Western Balkans. “In 2022 we have reached historic milestones. Italy supported with determination the opening of accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia and the decision of the European Council to recognize Bosnia and Herzegovina as a candidate status. We must now maintain this pace and move forward, using all the incentives available. It’s vital for both the Balkan region and Europe, to change pace on the process of the region’s integration within Europe and obtain concrete development. Europe is your home and Italy will always be there by your side on this journey”.

– photo Agenziafotogramma.it –

(ITALPRESS).