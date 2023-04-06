BEIJING (ITALPRESS) – “Whatever tool we choose, we want to resolve issues through dialogue. So, basically, it’s about defusing risks through diplomacy”. This was stated by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in a press conference at the end of the trilateral meeting with the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, and the French President, Emmanuel Macron.

“We are counting on China not to supply any military equipment to Russia, directly or indirectly, because we all know that arming the aggressor would be against international law”.

-photo agenziafotogramma.it-

(ITALPRESS).

